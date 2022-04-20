Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – A woman has been crushed to death inside a bread factory.

Bibiana Arellano Delabra, 22, was operating a large industrial mixing machine at Automatic Rolls of North Carolina (Northeast Foods) in Clayton, US when “something went wrong” and it ended up crushing her on Saturday, April 16.

An investigation has been launched into the freak accident at one of America’s biggest bread suppliers, which has since ceased production, to cooperate with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

A spokesman for Northeast Foods said: “We are devastated by the accident that occurred over this weekend that resulted in the tragic loss of one of our employees.

“We remain committed to working with OSHA and all pertinent parties to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this unthinkable tragedy.”

Bibiana’s heartbroken sister, Maria Arellano has created a GoFundMe page name to help pay for her funeral. In it she pays tribute to “Bibi” who she describes as “full of love” and “positivity”.

Maria wrote on the site: “I just wanted to thank everyone who has reached out to me and my family with prayers & love.

“Our hearts are broken my sister left so soon and at such a young age.

“Bibi was full of love, positivity she was the type to always make you smile… my family would be completely grateful for anyone who can help with any expenses, Thank you so much.”

A friend took to Facebook to share their own grief following the tragedy.

She wrote:

“RIP Bibiana Arellano Delabra you were one of my best friends in school I would of never got through math with out I’m going to miss you.

“I will always remember all of our memories.”