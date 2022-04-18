Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 18, 2022 – Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has expressed his confidence that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga will succeed outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta after the just concluded shambolic UDA nominations which registered a low voter turnout in the populous Mt. Kenya region.

In a Facebook post, Ngunjiri, an ardent supporter of Uhuru and Raila, said the former prime minister will scoop 55 percent of the Mt Kenya region, the votes he said are enough to send him to the State House.

According to Ngunjiri, Raila has 30 percent of the Mt Kenya region, a percentage he said will increase progressively as the August elections approach.

He noted that the ODM leader’s support in the mountain will increase massively once he names his running mate from the region and that the support will even double once the president hits the ground drumming up support for his handshake partner.

“Mt Kenya region has 8M votes. Raila has 30% so far (2.4M). When we announce the DP from Mt Kenya it will get to 40% (3.6M). Once Uhuru hits the ground it will get to 55% (4.4M). Plan accordingly. People should prepare for Raila Odinga’s presidency” Wambugu said.

Both Raila and Deputy President William Ruto are scrambling for a lions’ share of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, a voting bloc that analysts say will shape up the State House race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.