Monday, April 11, 2022 – As the August 9th general election enters the home stretch, details have emerged over how Deputy President William Ruto has run out of money and is currently broke like a church mouse.

According to sources, Ruto’s communication team and bloggers who have been spewing vitriol on social media have been going for months without a salary.

To make matters worse, they are being forced to spend their cash from their own pockets for accommodation and meals whenever they accompany the DP during his campaigns across the country.

This is despite a huge number of aspirants contributing millions in the name of nomination fees to grab the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) tickets.

Many Kenyans are now wondering why Ruto is not paying employees and bloggers, yet he has collected millions in cash from UDA aspirants.

Political pundits and economists estimate Ruto has collected over Sh 1.4 billion in UDA nominations fees.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.