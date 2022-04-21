Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Will the World Athletics Championships Come to Kenya in 2025?

Athletics has always been a big part of global sports tournaments, and there are many global athletics competitions. Events like the Olympics and the World Athletics Championships happen every four and two years. Thus athletes around the world have their chance to shine in the spotlight.

It’s an athlete’s chance to make a name for themselves as world champions. It’s also a chance for countries to host these world-renowned events. Countries place bids to have the honour of hosting these events, as it comes with several benefits.

Not only does it drive tourism, but it also turns the attention of punters worldwide to the country. As such, many online sportsbooks like 10bet launched in Kenya in preparation for them possibly hosting the WAC in 2025.

World Athletics Championships

The World Athletics Championships was established in 1976 when the Olympics dropped the men’s 50km walk from the program. Started by the IAAF, now known as the World Athletics, this event started by only hosting the men’s 50km walk. It has since grown to offer all events that the Olympics do. It also offers some track and field events that the Olympics don’t. Among them are the men’s 50km walk, 110m hurdles and decathlon and women’s 100m hurdles and heptathlon.

Today, more than 20 countries are participating in the 10-day event. Over 2000 athletes from around the world participate in the championships. More than 49 track and field disciplines are present in the Championships, and over 3000 media outlets report on the event. The WAC is genuinely the biggest Athletics event after the Olympics.

While it started with a four-year cycle, it has since changed to happen biennially, and every two years, countries can bid to try and host the WAC. Helsinki was the first country to host the official inaugural of the WAC in 1983. The 2023 WAC will be held in the Bulgarian capital, Budapest. After the WA council confirmed the 2023 hosting country, it opened the board for countries to start bidding to host the 2025 WAC.

Kenya to Bid

Kenya was immediately on their game when it came to bidding for the right to host the 2025 WAC. Jackson Tuwei, the Athletics Kenya president, stated that Kenya has always produced star athletes. Kenya can be seen as the spiritual home of athletes, with the nation’s focus on nurturing talented athletes. No World Athletics Championships have ever been hosted in Kenya or Africa.

Tuwei states that it’s time to bring the event to Kenya. This is after they successfully hosted the Under-18 WAC in 2017 and Under-20 WACs in 2021. It has also been confirmed that not only has Olympic-host-country, Japan, placed a bid, but Singapore has placed a bid as well.

While they have competition, there are several public figures who have spoken out in their support of Kenya. Justin Gatlin, USA’s former world and Olympics champion, stated that it would be a great opportunity, not only for Kenya but also for the world. He stated that Kenya produced so many talented and world-renowned athletes that it would be an opportunity to see their roots and the country that helped them grow.

Hosting the 12th Edition of WAC

For Kenya, support has been growing to host the 12th edition of the World Athletics Championship in 2025. Among the people who have spoken in support is Margit Juggman, the World Masters Athletics’ president. She stated that Kenya has the resources and facilities to host the event, and their chances are looking good.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe also expressed his positive confirmation of Kenya’s bid. He stated that while nothing is set in stone, he knows Athletics is a national obsession for the country. Attendance at the event won’t be a problem in Kenya, with more than 60 000 people attending the Under-17 championships.

The WA council first opened the bidding for the 2025 Championships in December 2020. The pre-qualification deadline was March 2021. All final bid applications had to be handed in by October 2021. This was so that the WA council could visit the bidding countries in early 2022. According to the World Athletics’ official website, the final council selection and announcement will be in July 2022.

Final Decision Coming Soon

While the WA council at one point stated the final decision might be made in March, this was not to be. There is still uncertainty regarding who will host the 2025 WAC, with the final decision announced in July 2022. However, Kenya has growing support among many public figures, and it’s hopeful that they’ll host the World Athletics Championships in 2025.

Sports fanatics and Kenyan residents will have to wait until July to know. However, in the meantime, they’re keeping their fingers crossed as they await the council’s decision.