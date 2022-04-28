Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday April 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza is a disappointed lot after Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi made it clear that he will not join them any time soon.

This is after he announced that he is in the ODM party to stay despite Raila Odinga denying him the ODM ticket to run for Nairobi Governor come August.

Wanyonyi, who also happens to be Ford Kenya leader, Moses Wetangula’s brother, said he is ready to defend his Westlands seat on an ODM party ticket.

“I am ready to serve the people of Westlands for the third time and I remain firmly in my party ODM and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya.”

“To all my supporters’ thank you for believing in me, the dream lives on,” he said.

The legislator said his leadership philosophy has been centred on the people for the years he has served Westlands residents.

“Leadership has been about serving people.”

“This has been my philosophy for the past 15 years and I’m confident it shall remain so.”

“As I have said before, it has never been about me, it shall never be about me.”

“It will always be about the people. Si mimi ni Sisi,” he stated.

Wanyonyi appeared to dispel rumours that he is on the verge of leaving the ODM party for Ruto’s UDA after he was implored to step down for Polycarp Igathe in the Nairobi governor race.

His clarification comes even as the UDA candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial race Johnson Sakaja said that he is in talks with Wanyonyi to deliver the Nairobi seat to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

