Thursday, April 28, 2022 – Bungoma County Senator, Moses Wetangula, has advised former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka not to appear for an interview that seeks to find former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s suitable running mate in August.

On Wednesday, the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Council Secretary General, Junet Mohamed, announced the formation of a 7 member committee that will be tasked with interviewing candidates who are interested in becoming Raila Odinga’s running mate.

The committee members include Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Senator Enoch Wambua, Michael Orwa, Dr. Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa, and Beatrice Askul Moe.

Sharing his thoughts about the formation of the panel, Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, asked Kalonzo not to attend interviews because he will be subjected to humiliation because the coalition has already settled on who will deputise Raila in August.

“My brother, you have been VP for a full term. You have been PM Raila Odinga’s running mate twice. Don’t subject yourself to humiliation, ridicule and odium by being interrogated as to ‘suitability’ for the same role/job,” Wetangula told Kalonzo.

