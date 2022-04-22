Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 April 2022 – West Ham defender, Kurt Zouma is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on May 24 after being prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act.

Zouma, 27, had his pet cats seized in February after the French international was videoed kicking one of them.

The footage, which went viral on social media was filmed by his brother, Yoan, the Dagenham & Redbridge player.

The RSPCA announced their intention last month to bring a prosecution against Zouma, 27, who was filmed kicking and slapping his pet cat.

He’s apologised but has also been fined two weeks’ wages by the Hammers.

Despite the outrage, Zouma has been allowed to continue playing football.

He’s missed just one Premier League game since the incident came to light which is when he was apparently too ill to play against Leicester on 13 February.

Zouma is currently sidelined by an ankle injury he suffered at Brentford on April 10. Scans revealed the damage could rule the defender out of the rest of West Ham’s season.