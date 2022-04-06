Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – A section of Jubilee Party members from Kirinyaga County has threatened to dump the Jubilee Party and join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if the ruling party nominations are not free and fair.

The members spoke after details emerged that Jubilee Party is planning to give some politicians direct tickets ahead of the nominations slated this month.

The residents demanded Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri be given a direct ticket because he has been loyal to the party, unlike other politicians in the region like Kirinyaga MP Purity Ngirici, who is a Johnny come too late.

“We will join UDA if the Jubilee Party tries to issue Ngirici with a direct party ticket,” one resident stated.

Party nominations are a big headache for all political parties as not all interests may be fulfilled as required.

This is set to cause a mass exodus from one political party to the other due to unfulfilled interests.

