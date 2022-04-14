Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s lieutenants have said they cannot support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to chair Azimio La Umoja Movement’s presidential campaigns.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Kitui Central Member of Parliament Makali Mulu said they cannot allow Raila to chair the board that is arranging matters of power-sharing and running mate picking.

Mulu said after going through the same repeatedly in the past, in the hands of Raila, they cannot risk it again and want someone else, who appears more trustworthy, to do the job this time around.

The MP proposed President Uhuru Kenyatta to chair the board since he is more honest and trustworthy than Raila.

“We have been betrayed in the past so we believe we will not go through the experience again.

“This is the reason we are keen that the President chairs the team,” the lawmaker said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST