Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Maina Kamanda, has threatened to reveal names of cartels and brokers who are pushing for Polycarp Igathe to be the next Nairobi Governor.

Igathe, who was Nairobi Deputy Governor during former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s regime, on Wednesday launched his Nairobi gubernatorial bid.

The entry of Igathe has caused a storm in the Jubilee Party since three other candidates are interested in leading the busy metropolis.

The three are Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Richard Ngatia, incumbent Anne Kananu, city businesswoman Agnes Kagure and Polycarp Igathe.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Kamanda, who is eyeing the senatorial seat on the Jubilee ticket, lectured President Uhuru Kenyatta over alleged plans to down-throat and impose Igathe’s candidature to Nairobi locals.

“Nobody will push Igathe down the throats of Nairobians. We have come of age. Igathe ran away from his job given to him by electorates and is yet to apologize.

“We will put up a big fight against him,” Kamanda said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.