Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close lieutenants are said to be angry over former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s sentiments that he will be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Kalonzo, who addressed journalists at Wiper Democratic Movement party headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday, said it is obvious that he will be Raila Odinga’s deputy come August.

He also said they discussed this with Uhuru and Raila Odinga when they named their new alliance Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

“Let us not talk about the obvious. We don’t discuss the obvious,” Kalonzo told journalists when asked whether he will be Deputy President in August.

However, Kalonzo’s sentiments did go down well with Uhuru and his close lieutenants, who said Kalonzo is Johnny come lately in the coalition and cannot be named as Raila’s running mate.

Uhuru’s men argue that they can win the August 9th polls without Kalonzo and therefore his entry must not complicate matters.

They said they want Raila to pick Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua or former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth as his running mate and not ‘useless’ Kalonzo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.