Friday, 22 April 2022 – A video has emerged showing boxing icon, Mike Tyson repeatedly punch a fellow passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Florida in the United States leaving the man with a bloody forehead.

The incident which occured on Wednesday night, April 20, shows the former heavyweight champion smacking a fan who was allegedly ‘over zealous.’

According to TMZ, Tyson got into a heated altercation with an “overly excited” fan who sat behind him and kept talking “in his ear” after the American heavyweight asked him to “chill”.

Witnesses claim Tyson was initially “cool” with all his fellow passengers, including the one sat behind him and his friend. Iron Mike even agreed to take a selfie with one of them and remained “patient” with the other man sat in the row behind him.

However, Tyson soon grew tired of engaging with the fan and reportedly asked him to be quiet, but the passenger reportedly continued to “annoy” the American boxer and that was when he snapped.

As the man continued talking, Tyson then stood, turned, and threw several punches to the man’s face and forehead.

‘Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey Mike, come on, stop that,’ a man is heard saying on the cell phone footage.

Another video of the aftermath of the incident, shows the man with traces of blood on his forehead.

‘My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson. Yeah, he got f***ed up. Just trying to ask for an autograph. I don’t know what happened.’ said the man shooting the video.

Tyson, however, claims he was reacting to an unruly passenger who had been harassing him and actually threw a water bottle at the boxing legend.

‘Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,’ a representative for Tyson told DailyMail

Watch the video below

Mike Tyson appears to beat up some fan that pissed him off while on a plane.



check us out https://t.co/y8GocwtdCH



pic.twitter.com/HL4UzVQMW9 — Fight Scout (@FightScoutApp) April 21, 2022