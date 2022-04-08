Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has blasted the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) after it banned phrases related to hustler nation, terming them as hate speech.

In a statement read by NCIC Chairman Rev. Samuel Kobia, the commission banned phrases like ‘hatupangwingwi’ and ‘Watajua Hawajui’ among others terming them as hate speech.

Murkomen, who is a hustler nation disciple, reacted to the NCIC ban and used the same banned words in his post.

In a Facebook post, Murkomen wrote that “Watajua hawajui na Hatupangwingwi,”

Murkomen’s post came hours after Deputy President William Ruto, who is the leader of the hustler nation also shared the hatupangwingwi song remix on Twitter.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika also expressed her disappointment with the NCIC for terming hatupangwingwi phrase as hate speech.

Kihika held the view that NCIC had lost its way and should be disbanded.

“Hatupangwingwi!!!! Hatupangwingwi!!!! The NCIC has totally lost direction. It must be so idle that this is the best it could do!

It’s no wonder no one takes it seriously! It needs to close shop, go home and save the taxpayers money!” Kihika wrote on her Facebook page

The Kenyan DAILY POST.