Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has shared a photo of Deputy President William Ruto smiling when viewing the body of late former President Mwai Kibaki that has been lying in the state for the last two days.

Ruto viewed the body on Monday just after President Uhuru Kenyatta opened the viewing session.

According to Mutahi Ngunyi, Ruto smiled with all his 32 teeth while the country was mourning the death of Kibaki.

Kibaki, 90, died last Friday after a long illness.

“Who SMILES with all 32 TEETH when the nation is MOURNING? The BROKE man is LYING,” Mutahi wrote on his social media page and shared a photo of Ruto smiling when he viewed the body of the former President.

Here is the photo of Ruto smiling when he viewed the body.

