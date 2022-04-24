Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 24, 2022 – The late President Emilio Mwai Kibaki will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 30.

This is according to the Funeral Committee in charge of Kibaki’s send-off.

He will be buried at his home in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Speaking yesterday at Harambee House, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said a State Funeral of the departed president will be held on Friday, April 29, at Nyayo Stadium before his burial the next day at his home in Othaya, Nyeri County.

The funeral will have full military honors.

Matiang’i was flanked by senior government officials and close family members, including Kibaki’s son Jimmy Kibaki.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, who is Kibaki’s nephew, was also present.

The body of the late president will lie in State at Parliament buildings for three days from Monday to Wednesday where Kenyans will be accorded a rare chance to view his full body and pay their last respect.

Also, Kenyans will be able to sign the condolences book of the late president from Monday afternoon.

The condolences book signing will happen in parliament and government ministries.

On Tuesday morning, the condolences book will be available at the interior ministry county headquarters and regional headquarters.

Kibaki died on Friday aged 90 years.

