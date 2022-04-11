Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – It’s no doubt that controversial city businessman Jamal Roho Safi has moved on after divorcing his wife Amira and parting ways with socialite Amber Ray.

Jamal is dating a beautiful lady, identified as Wangari Thiongo.

Interestingly, Wangari works at Huduma Credit, a micro-lending firm that Jamal runs.

She has been posting photos on her Instagram page flossing with Jamal’s posh Range Rover.

According to reports, they live together in the leafy suburbs.

See photos of Wangari goofing around with Jamal’s Range Rover.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.