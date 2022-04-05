Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – The seventeen suspects who stoned Raila Odinga and destroyed his chopper were yesterday charged with attempted murder.

According to the police, the so-called William Ruto’s goons are facing four charges including attempted murder, incitement and malicious damage of property.

The seventeen individuals were arrested on Saturday over the stoning of Raila’s chopper at Kabenes after the burial of Mzee Kibor.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Stephen Kihara said that the suspects have since given them information on how the incident was planned and executed.

The police boss further revealed that there are politicians who have been linked to the planning of the incident.

An earlier report by the police also revealed that the suspects were found in possession of money in Ksh50 denominations that were believed to have been given to them by politicians behind the incident.

The attempted murder charges pressed against the individuals come days after Raila also claimed that the youths were paid to take his life.

Speaking in Samburu where he recounted the unfortunate incident, the former prime minister revealed what transpired in Uasin Gishu when rowdy youths mobbed him moments after leaving the home of Mzee Kibor.

He said that the youths started throwing stones at them while campaigning in Ortum, Alale and Lomut and they continued to do the same after he had boarded the helicopter.

