Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Embattled Sirisia MP John Waluke has appealed to Deputy President William Ruto to let President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner, Raila Odinga, be the president.

This comes days after he quit Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza and joined Raila’s Azimio through Uhuru’s Jubilee Party.

Speaking in Webuye Constituency, Waluke who is at the center of the Ksh297 million National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) scandal, said Ruto, who is 55 years old, was still young and hence could wait until Raila, 77, completes his two terms as president.

“The DP is still young and can wait until Raila is done with his term to contest the presidency,” the legislator said.

The former Ruto ally urged the locals to vote for Raila to the last man come August, saying the DP still has time.

Waluke, who claimed that he had been appointed to lead Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya in the Western region, exuded confidence that he will deliver the second-largest voting bloc to Raila.

“I was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to lead the Azimio team in the entire Western region and I will deliver as agreed,” he claimed.

Waluke ditched the Kenya Kwanza brigade for Raila Azimio la Umoja stating that he could not work with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST