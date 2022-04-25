Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – A lady was accosted by a group of notorious criminal elements that have been unleashing terror on residents of Nairobi’s Eastland area and robbed clean.

The victim was going home from work when she was accosted by the merciless thugs at a dark corner.

A video shared online showed the thugs attacking the lady before wrestling her to the ground.

She could be heard begging them to let her remove the SIM card as they tried to snatch her phone.

However, her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Netizens have urged law enforcers to enhance security around Eastlands area and condemned the barbaric act.

Watch the video.

