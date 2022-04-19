Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 April 2022 – Reuben Kiborek has won the hearts of Mogotio residents and is likely to be their next MP.

The youthful aspirant has good oratory skills that have endeared him to the residents to an extent of them using their money to fund his campaigns.

Over the weekend, he went around the Mogotio constituency fundraising for money and the residents didn’t disappoint him.

Both young and old were captured on camera donating money to him.

Kiborek had clinched the UDA ticket in the recent nominations but the party ordered the exercise to be repeated.

Watch videos of Mogotio residents giving him money to run his campaigns.

