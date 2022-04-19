Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – A video has emerged of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s sister, Ruth Odinga, being chased away by goons in the Nyakach constituency during the ongoing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) primaries.

The incident happened in Urudi Primary School after Ruth, who wants to secure the ODM ticket for the Kisumu Woman Representative position, visited the polling station to meet her supporters.

Goons of a rival candidate claimed that Ruth sneaked an electronic gadget into the polling station and that is when hell broke loose.

Police were forced to lob tear gas canisters and Ruth and her bodyguards were forced to flee the area.

Ruth is engaged in a fierce contest with incumbent Kisumu County woman representative, Rosa Buyu, who is also keen on the ODM ticket.

Here is the video of Ruth Odinga being chased away from a polling station in Nyakach.

The Kenyan DAILY POST