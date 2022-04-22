Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – The country is mourning the death of former President Mwai Kibaki who died on Friday after a long illness.

Regarded as the father of Kenya’s economic renaissance, Kibaki took over from Moi when the economy was stunted but by the end of his first term in 2007, the economy had grown exponentially.

He served as President between 2002 and 2013 and many Kenyans agree to the fact that he is the best president that Kenya has ever had.

With President Uhuru Kenyatta announcing his demise on Friday, Kenyans on Twitter have dug out video clips of the former President making funny comments when addressing the public.

In one of the video clips that has since gone viral, Kibaki, who was a London School of Economics graduate and a Makerere University Economic and Statistics lecturer, admitted that he is a liquor slave.

In the video, Kibaki was advising Kenyans not to overindulge in alcohol, saying he also took alcohol.

Here is the video of Kibaki admitting he is a ’liquor slave’.

