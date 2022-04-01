Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – The countrywide uproar over direct nomination of candidates by parties has now hit Deputy President William Ruto’s party.

On Wednesday morning, Bahati Constituency voters flocked social media with all manner of complaints directed to the party.

This is after it emerged that MP Kimani Ngunjiri is among those listed for direct nomination.

A list that has gone viral on social media indicates that Ngunjiri is among 20 aspirants earmarked for direct nomination.

Others on the list include Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who is running for the gubernatorial seat, Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga, Hassan Omar of Mombasa, Kimani Ichung’wa of Kikuyu, Ndindi Nyoro of Kiharu and Aish Jumwa of kilifi.

“We will teach them a lesson if they continue. We are mere voting robots who have no brains to make independent decisions,” Jane Koi posted.

Some residents have threatened to storm the Nakuru UDA offices and even travel to Deputy William Ruto’s offices in Karen to demand for free and fair nominations. They have asked the party to come clear on the matter.

The UDA Bahati seat contest has attracted interest from two other aspirants with Ngunjiri on the receiving end from the rest.

Others in the race include John Honest and Kimani Quindos.

The UDA party has scheduled its nominations for April 14th in what will be a one-day affair that will be overseen by the party’s internal organs.

Deputy President William Ruto had promised his supporters and all aspirants of free and fair party primaries. The nomination headache has ravaged through all the major political parties including Raila’s ODM which has set April 20 and 21 for its nominations.

ODM national chairman, John Mbadi, has become the latest casualty of the party’s resolve to issue direct tickets. The Suba South MP now joins a growing list of those who were nursing gubernatorial interests within the Orange party, but whose dreams are now shattered.

ODM resorted to giving direct tickets to avoid chaotic nominations that always accompany its primaries especially in his strongholds.

