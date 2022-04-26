Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Caleb Kositany, has caused uproar after inciting Kalenjins to alienate Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter’s sub-tribe in Rift Valley in what many have termed ethnic profiling.

In the clip doing rounds on social media, Kositany, during a public address, accused Keter of being an incompetent leader, further linking him to his ethnicity and branding him an outsider.

The Soy MP opined that Keter was an outsider who was lucky to have been elected as an MP in the region dominated by his sub-tribe.

He further called on elders not to back Keter’s re-election, noting that the MP had become disrespectful to the community and the people he works with. Kositany asked elders from Keter’s sub-tribe to pick their son and teach him how to live and work with other people.

“If Keter was one of us, I would have asked the elders to back him for the parliamentary seat. But he is an outsider. We are telling his elders to come for their son and mentor him, to know how to work with people,” the MP stated.

The Ruto-allied MP also called on the alienation of Keter’s sub-tribe in the elections, especially in North Rift areas.

His comments have attracted a backlash from members of the public who now want the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate him.

The video surfaced days after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nullified the nomination of Keter, further awarding the certificate to his rival, Bernard Kitur.

According to UDA’s Disputes Resolution Tribunal, the irregularities and illegalities raised by Kitur were substantive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.