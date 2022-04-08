Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has changed his tune on Deputy President William Ruto after months of disparaging him and calling him all sorts of names.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Mutua heaped praises on Ruto to the utter shock of everyone, especially ODM Leader Raila Odinga, whom he endorsed for president in August.

According to the Machakos governor, the DP is a smart politician and that is why many people have a problem with him.

He argued that the DP’s wit and hard-working nature rattle many, adding the second in command has been able to hustle his way to the top.

“The problem that many people have with William Ruto – and truth be told, William Ruto, ukweli usemwe, is a brilliant man, like him or not: He is smart; he is hard-working; he is self-made; he knows how to push and get his way; he is very hardworking, he is a nice guy,” Mutua said.

This came even as the Governor showed signs of quitting the Azimio La Umoja faction over what he termed as a lack of inclusivity among party members in the making of key decisions.

The Governor led key officials of 8 parties that met on Wednesday in airing out their frustrations in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

In the same TV interview, Mutua revealed that he had an option of joining the Kenya Kwanza alliance and even said he had missed a call from the DP in the morning.

The entry of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to the Azimio la Umoja seemed to have caused jitters among a section of leaders including Mutua, who appears not to see eye-to-eye with the Wiper leader.

The two leaders have been wrestling for the control of the Ukambani region that has for years been gravitating towards Kalonzo’s side.

