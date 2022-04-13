Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Purity’s new lover, Bravo, has told Stevo Simple Boy to accept and move on after they parted ways.

Taking to social media, Bravo posted videos getting romantic with Purity and from the look of things, they seem to be madly in love.

“Ukiachwa achika,’’ he captioned one of the videos accompanied by smile emojis.

Watch videos of the new couple in town, Purity and Bravo, getting romantic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST