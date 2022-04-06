Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – A close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga not to pick former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate because he will be thrashed by Deputy President William Ruto in August.

On Tuesday, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, urged journalists that it is obvious that he will be Raila Odinga’s deputy in August.

“Let us not talk about the obvious. We don’t discuss the obvious,” Kalonzo said.

Reacting to Kalonzo’s statement, Weston Wanjohi, who is Roysambu Constituency parliamentary aspirant on the Jubilee Party ticket, said Raila will be committing suicide if he chooses Kalonzo as his running mate.

Wanjohi said if Raila Odinga picks Kalonzo, Ruto will win the election before 8 am on Election Day.

“Walahi Ruto atachukua hii kiti asubuhi na mapema tukipick Kalonzo,” Wanjohi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST