Monday, April 11, 2022 – Kieni MP Kanini Kega has rubbished reports claiming that Jubilee party leaders from the Mt Kenya region do not trust ODM Leader Raila Odinga despite campaigning for him ahead of the August presidential contest.

Taking to social media, Kega, who is also Jubilee Party Director of Elections, urged Kenyans to ignore such allegations doing rounds online.

According to the MP, leaders from Uhuru’s Jubilee faction are busy campaigning for Raila’s presidency, moving from one home to the other in the Mt Kenya region looking for votes.

While assuring Kenyans of Raila’s presidency, Kega claimed that the false reports were spread by his desperate Tanga Tanga counterparts

“Ignore the desperate Tangas! I am leading the troupe in ensuring Baba is elected the 5th! We are going from house to house, compound to compound! Our mission is one that RAO is elected as the 5th!” stated Kanini Kega.

Yesterday, reports emerged that Kega, who is one of Raila Odinga’s point men from Mt Kenya, had allegedly told the region that the Jubilee party does not trust Raila Odinga despite campaigning for him.

According to reports, Kega told Nyeri residents that they had allegedly settled on Raila Odinga since they had no better option.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.