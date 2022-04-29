Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday April 29, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has called out the United States for dispatching a statement that claimed that Kenya was a signatory of the ‘Declaration for the Future of the Internet’.

In a statement dated Friday last week and released by the Government Spokesperson, Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna, the Government denied being a signatory to the document as claimed on the White House website.

Oguna cited steps that needed to be undertaken before the country appended a signature to an international document.

However, the Government acknowledged that there were ongoing discussions over the document.

Declaration for the Future of the Internet is a document that calls for political commitment to the promotion of internet connectivity and democracy on the internet globally.

Those committed to the document agreed to uphold democracy on the internet and oppose practices such as the shutting down of the internet, and State-sponsored propaganda on online platforms among others.

Additionally, the document calls on countries globally to promote the security of personal data among internet users.

