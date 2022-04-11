Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s cousin, Kung’u Muigai, has congratulated the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi for joining Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Muturi, on Saturday, met Ruto at Karen Hotel in Nairobi and decided to drop his presidential bid and support Ruto.

Speaking about Muturi and Ruto’s reunion, Kung’u said he supports the union and even the Kikuyu council of elders where he serves as patron support for the political marriage.

Kungu also said despite coming from the larger Kenyatta family, he will not support ODM leader Raila Odinga, because Uhuru is yet to convince him on why he should support the old man.

“I would have been front and center supporting Uhuru if he had told me the reason he is supporting Raila,” Kung’u said.

Kungu also said not the entire Kenyatta family is supporting Raila Odinga as depicted by some of the media houses.

