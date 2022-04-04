Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for indirectly condoning violence directed at Deputy President William Ruto.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Murkomen wondered why President Uhuru was quick to condemn the attack on Raila Odinga yet he kept quiet when his deputy was attacked in the past.

Murkomen alleged that either the President was coordinating the attacks against DP Ruto or he was just happy for Ruto to be attacked.

“When DP Ruto team was attacked in Kibera Uhuru said it’s ok for politicians to be stoned. When the DP was attacked in Kenol& Embakasi he was silent. When DP was stoned in Kondele he ordered police to blame campaign Money. President is either coordinating attacks against DP or cheering it,” Murkomen said.

Aaron Cheruiyot joined the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator in accusing President Uhuru of doublespeak when it comes to matters of political violence.

“Uhuru Kenyatta should stop the doublespeak. Is it not him who made fun of legislators being attacked by ODM goons during the Kibra by-elections? DP has been attacked at least 4 times; did he say anything? Cheruiyot posed.

Cheruiyot called on the Head of State to be consistent in condemning political violence rather than speaking when it favors him.

“Consistency is what we need, not politically convenient pep talks,” Cheruiyot said.

Sentiments by DP Ruto’s close allies come after President Uhuru was angered by the violence meted on ODM leader, Raila Odinga, in Uasin Gishu.

Speaking at a roadside rally in Nairobi on Sunday, President Uhuru condemned the stoning of Raila’s chopper saying no one should be attacked because of his/her political formation.

“There is no need for violence. Why are you belting stones at a helicopter carrying Baba? How will that help you? What if Raila was injured in that attack? Kenya would have been on fire right now and that is not what we want,” President Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST