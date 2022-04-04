Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the Friday incident in Uasin Gishu County, where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was stoned and his chopper destroyed.

The incident happened at Kabenes after the burial of Mzee Kibor.

A total of 14 people have so far been arrested in connection to the Friday attack that targeted Raila Odinga’s helicopter and vehicles in his convoy

Addressing a roadside rally after attending a church service in Pipeline estate, Nairobi on Sunday, President Kenyatta said the attack on Raila could have triggered chaos and violence in the country.

“Why stone Baba’s helicopter? What did that helicopter do to you? What if something bad happened? What if that stone hit him? Don’t you think Kenya would be burning by now?” the President asked.

“That is not something anybody would want,” he said as he called for tolerance ahead of the August 9 general election.

