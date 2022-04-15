Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 15, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended himself against accusations that he is likely to shortchange Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

This is after it emerged that the President was yet to hit the ground running to campaign for Raila barely 4 months to the general election.

Speaking at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Kandara, Murang’a County, Uhuru revealed that he has not started campaigning for Raila since the official campaigns had not begun.

He explained that he is waiting for the official campaigns to kick off in May as gazetted by IEBC.

His handlers are also finalising on preparations for his first tour of Mt. Kenya, he is expected to start campaigning for Raila.

“I will not buy into your intimidations. Go and threaten your peers.”

“I am ready to shake hands with anyone who supports peace,” Uhuru stated.

He argued that for long, his rivals have declined to recognise his handshake with Raila.

“You will not push me into reneging on my promise to preach peace. Peace and mediation lead to prosperity,” Uhuru added.

At the same time, the President warned his critics against pushing him to engage in early campaigns, stating that he will not be coerced to do so through threats and intimidations.

He asked his critics to get ready to face him on the campaign trail as they have been yearning, adding that they will not continue to oppose his involvement in succession politics.

“I will soon come out and tell you what is in my heart, what I believe and why so,” he underlined.

