Friday, April 15, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed what will happen in May when Parliament will be dissolved ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

Uhuru, who spoke in Gakarara Grounds, Kandara constituency on Thursday said once Parliament is dissolved, he will personally embark on a long tour of Central Kenya where he will popularise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

Uhuru also said that those who think he is a lame-duck President will be shocked as he traverses the country to tell people why he chose Raila Odinga as his successor.

The Head of State also said he will tour the Mt Kenya region from May to debunk the lies that his Deputy and allies have been peddling in the vote-rich region.

“You cannot cage me into submission.”

“Go threaten your equals or those willing to buy your fear,” Uhuru said

His words were in reference to the DP’s allies who have been telling him to start campaigning for Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region if he is a real man.

