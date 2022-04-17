Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 17, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has all the reasons to be happy after President Uhuru Kenyatta assured him of the support of the Mt. Kenya region.

In a statement, Uhuru promised to camp in Mt. Kenya to destroy Deputy President William Ruto’s growing influence in the region as he campaigns for Raila to ensure the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate gets the maximum votes he can get from the region.

He vowed to traverse the entire Mt. Kenya to hunt for votes for Raila, saying Ruto is not an option for him as his successor.

At the same time, the president hit out at those opposed to his involvement in his succession politics.

According to the Head of State, he has nothing to hide in his involvement in the campaign, saying he needs to tell people his political stand.

“Those who think I would not be on the campaign should hold their horses. They will see me traversing the country telling the people my truth, where do they think they can take me?

“Go threaten your equals or those who are ready to buy your intimidation. You have got no ability to box me into submissiveness,” Uhuru said.

President Uhuru’s promise to fully campaign for Raila Odinga came after reports emerged that his aides were divided over whether he should hold public rallies to campaign for his handshake partners.

There were fears that some DP Ruto allies in the Mt Kenya region might organize youth to heckle and disrupt the president at rallies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.