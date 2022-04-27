Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – A section of Meru Community leaders has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to keep his promise of naming Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Speaking on Wednesday, the leaders led by East Africa Legislative Assembly(EALA) MP, Mpuru Aburi, said when Meru leaders joined Azimio–One Kenya Alliance, he promised them that Peter Munya will be Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

“Munya was promised the running mate position by Uhuru Kenyatta and that is why he did not resign. That is what we are looking forward to as a Meru community.” Mpuru stated.

According to Mpuru Aburi, without Munya, Raila will find it difficult to get votes in Meru.

“Without Munya as a running mate, Raila will go nowhere in the Mt Kenya region,” Mpuru stated.

Mpuru’s claim came hours after a section of Ukambani leaders demanded Raila Odinga to name former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.