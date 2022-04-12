Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has not taken the decision by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to join Deputy President William Ruto lightly.

In a statement yesterday, Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni said Muturi stands to be impeached for betraying President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Nyahururu town, the Ndaragwa MP said that the move by Muturi to abandon the head of state, a man who elevated him to a powerful government position, amounts to impeachment.

However, the lawmaker challenged Muturi to willingly tender his resignation, adding that as the ruling party, they don’t have time to impeach him with only 119 days to the August 9 General Election.

“A person who believes in himself and a person who would want to be genuine to Kenyans will quickly tender his or her resignation… We don’t have the time to impeach him, but if we had time we would have done so,” Kioni said.

While accusing Muturi of being a UDA mole in the National Assembly, Kioni said the 12th Parliament has been the worst courtesy of the speaker, who has been favoring legislators aligned to Ruto.

“Justin Muturi has finally gone to the same table with the person who has betrayed Uhuru Kenyatta and Muturi has been made by the President. He was allowed to be the speaker of the National Assembly for two terms,” Jeremiah Kioni says.

Muturi officially joined Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza on Saturday at the DP’s Karen residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST