Thursday, April 14, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has read the riot act to former Vice President and Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka for threatening to quit Azimio La Umoja Movement.

On Monday, Kalonzo wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties requesting that the existing Azimio Coalition accord be paused since it had been secretly amended.

Kalonzo’s move prompted Uhuru, who is the patron of Azimio to summon the former VP and lectured him like a child on Tuesday.

Uhuru, who was angry, urged Kalonzo to stick to the terms of the accord he and his party signed.

He also urged him to utilize internal methods to address any disagreements in the coalition rather than going to the public and shouting this and that.

“It was a thinly veiled but definite remark that once we committed to entering the agreement, we must now comply with its conditions, which are very explicit that withdrawal may only take place six months after elections,” said a source who attended the meeting.

