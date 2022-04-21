Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has shocked everyone in his bid to fight corruption.

This is after his party, Jubilee, cleared one of the main suspects in the famous NYS scandal to run for the Embu County senatorial seat.

Uhuru’s party handed former Youth and Gender PS Lilian Omollo a direct ticket to contest in the forthcoming August General Election.

The embattled PS was given a direct ticket following successful consensus engagements to pick candidates in Embu County.

Omollo, who got embroiled in a Ksh.167 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal back in 2018 promised to bring her vast knowledge acquired from her decades-long experience.

“I have a lot of experience, knowledge on issues of public service and financial management and I do not think there is any aspirant in Embu who fits that bill,” Omollo said.

“I think it’s time I use my head to help my people by ensuring the county gets its rightful share of funds from the national government,” she added.

Jubilee Director of Election Kanini Kega handed Omollo the ticket in an event that was witnessed by the party’s Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and the party’s National Elections Board Chairman Stephen Wandeto.

She expected to face off with Governor Martin Wambora, who is serving his second term, Embu Deputy Governor David Kariuki, who will be flying the United Democratic Alliance ticket, University of Embu lecturer Fridah Karani and among others.

Another NYS scandal suspect, Ann Ngirita had also expressed interest in Jubilee party ticket for the Nakuru gubernatorial seat but the party declined, saying she needs to clear her name first.

This comes even as Uhuru keeps barking and no bite in the war against corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.