Friday, April 22, 2022 – Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri went full blast on President Uhuru Kenyatta after he accused Deputy William Ruto of absconding his duties for which he was elected and focusing on none-issues and those that gratify his ego.

Addressing the press yesterday, the seemingly agitated Kimani fired salvos at President Uhuru, saying he has no moral authority to accuse Ruto of absconding duties when he had rendered him jobless since 2018.

According to the Bahati legislator, Uhuru took away all the responsibilities that belonged to his deputy and allegedly handed them over to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

“You rendered Ruto jobless and gave all his work to CS Fred Matiang’i. You went to Mombasa and lied to teachers that Ruto absconded his duties, he is like a bird whose tree was cut down and he had to look for a new home, don’t blame Ruto or speak ill against him,” warned Kimani Ngunjiri.

While addressing secondary school principals during the official opening of the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) conference in Mombasa, Uhuru accused Ruto of engaging in political bickering over State projects and misfortunes instead of providing solutions for the problems.

He said Ruto wants to be the president in August yet he has absconded his duties since 2018.

But on his part, MP Ngunjiri hit out at Uhuru, saying Ruto helped him out in 2013 when no leader wanted to be associated with him.

According to the MP, Uhuru is ungrateful and should stop meddling with DP Ruto’s political affairs ahead of the August polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.