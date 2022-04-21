Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has blasted Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza cronies for always whining and complaining about the economy but offering zero solution.

Speaking during the 45th Head Teachers Conference in Mombasa yesterday, Uhuru accused Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula of always being quick to identify problems in the country without providing substantive solutions to them.

He noted that Kenyans need leaders with tangible solutions to their problems and not mere critics who have nothing to offer.

“The problem with this Kenya is that the so-called leaders are quick to pinpoint a problem but have no solution to those problems. So, when they read in the newspapers about fuel, maize etc. they are the first ones to call press conferences to complain about the prices,” Uhuru said.

“You are already in leadership and you are seeking a more powerful position then you should be in the frontline to solve current problems, not complain and criticize all the time.”

“This country needs problem solvers not problem talkers. You are a leader and you are the first one to complain then the ordinary mwananchi is left wondering so what? We need people who are willing and committed to providing solutions.

﻿Today you sleep thinking you have solved all your issues, another one emerges tomorrow,” he added.

This comes barely 2 weeks after Ruto and his brigade blamed Uhuru’s government over the nationwide fuel crisis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.