Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned that ODM leader Raila Odinga’s ‘six-piece’ call for voting in his Nyanza backyard could upset voter turnout and affect his presidential run.

During his visit to Homa Bay County on Saturday, Raila urged the residents of the Nyanza region to only vote for aspirants vying under the ODM party ticket so that the region could remain to be ODM party stronghold.

However, in his response, Uhuru through Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe, said that the statement by Odinga can cause voter apathy in the Nyanza region, therefore negatively affecting Raila’s total votes.

He added that the remark can make other aspirants vying independently or on other parties, which are under the Azimio coalition feel excluded therefore lower his votes.

Murathe, who is also Azimio National Coalition Executive Council, added that Odinga should allow all parties affiliated with Azimio and also independent candidates who are supporting his presidential bid to battle fairly as this will result in high voter turnout, which will be in his favour.

Murathe concluded by saying that the six-piece voting system proposed by Odinga will highly affect his national tally and he may be vanquished by Deputy President William Ruto in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.