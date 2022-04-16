Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta of betraying him after he joined Azimio–One Kenya Alliance.

In a Gazette notice on Thursday, the coalition named President Uhuru Kenyatta as the chairman of the alliance and Raila Odinga as the party leader.

Kalonzo Musyoka and other affiliate parties were named members of the Azimio Council.

Speaking on Friday, Kalonzo through Kitui County Senator Enoch Wambua, said he felt betrayed because the coalition should have gazetted Kalonzo as Raila Odinga‘s deputy in August.

“I am not going to mince words: whoever obtains the information is free to do whatever they want,” Wambua said.

“Kalonzo has been assigned an intolerable position. He should be the deputy leader of the party and a member of the council,” Wambua added

