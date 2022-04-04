Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, are in deep trouble after the fall of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

This is after Kenya Kwanza Alliance co-principals – William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadia, and Moses Wetangula – announced that they will move a motion to compel Auditor General Nancy Gathungu to audit public funds used to bankroll the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking at a media briefing, the Kenya Kwanza brigade, led by Mudavadi, alleged that the BBI task force used more than Ksh10 billion of taxpayers’ money to fund the process.

“We are aware that the Building Bridges Initiative task force spent approximately Ksh10 billion of public money purportedly for collecting public views,” Mudavadi remarked.

“Our members at the National Assembly are moving a motion compelling the Auditor General to carry out a forensic audit on all public funds spent in the illegal process from conception to date,” he added.

Justifying the move to call for the audit, the principals argued that the money used in the process was not approved by the National Assembly.

The trio insisted that BBI promoters should be held accountable for their actions in initiating the constitutional change which was rendered null and void by the Supreme Court.

The statement comes just a day after Ruto asked both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader to apologise for crafting the failed bill that diverted the government’s agenda.

“We want to tell our Handshake brothers that the BBI fraud they feasted on the people of Kenya, has been confirmed by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional, null and void, the Handshake brothers need to apologise to the people of Kenya,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.