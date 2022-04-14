Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Even as Kenyans slowly forget about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after the Supreme Court handed the initiative its final death sentence last month, the people who were entrusted with the initiative are paying so dearly for not doing their jobs.

According to sources, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, have silently initiated a merciless purge against the men and women who they had entrusted with the BBI process but failed at the task just to teach them a lesson.

For instance, Prof. Ben Sihanya, who had been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis, has seen his appointment revoked.

Professor Sihanya had been appointed to lead the BBI Committee of Experts alongside Catherine Mumo and Tom Macharia.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga had at the time appointed 30 technocrats to the BBI taskforce.

Some of the task force members were ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, Prof Larry Gumbe, Awuor Achoka, Kenneth Rotich, Patrick Kiloku and Cess Mutua.

Despite assurances from this task force, the process met its demise in the hands of the Judiciary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.