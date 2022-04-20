Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – The Jubilee Party has settled on former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe as its candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat ahead of the August 9, General Elections.

On Tuesday, April 19, a senior Jubilee official revealed that Igathe has already tendered his resignation as the Equity Bank’s Chief Commercial Officer and that he is gearing to become the fourth Governor of Nairobi.

The source further revealed that the move to settle on Igathe was reached at after a meeting at State House with other Jubilee hopefuls who were eying the same ticket.

“Jubilee looked at all applicants and decided Igathe is the best and the party will now ask the Azimio affiliates parties to support him,” the source said

Notably, businessman and politician Richard Ngatia had submitted his nomination papers at the Jubilee headquarters in Pangani last month as an aspirant for Nairobi’s top race.

Anne Kananu and Agnes Kagure were also seeking the Jubilee Party’s ticket for Nairobi Governor.

Igathe is likely to be deputized by Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi.

This comes hours after the ODM lawmaker said the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition will name its flag bearer on Thursday, April 21.

Wanyonyi said Jubilee held a meeting at State House regarding the Nairobi gubernatorial seat and that he will issue finer details of the meeting soon.

The endorsement of Igathe for the City’s top seat is likely to cause political cracks in the yet-to-be registered Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

Igathe is expected to battle it out with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja of UDA.

