Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Uasin Gishu County Governor, Jackson Mandago, has revealed what could happen if Deputy President William Ruto loses the August 9th poll to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Ruto and Raila are the frontrunners in the race to succeed the Son of Jomo in August.

Mandago, who is a close ally of Ruto, said many Kenyans will be shocked when the Deputy President shakes hands with Raila before or after the August poll.

“I foresee the possibility Raila Odinga and William Ruto will join forces and work together. Let me explain why; when I carefully examine the former Prime Minister, his body, yes, it’s part of Azimio but deep down in his heart, he is part of Kenya Kwanza,” Mandago told KTN news.

Mandago joins a number of other notable people who have previously predicted the possibility of a handshake between Ruto and Raila.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga predicted last month that the two former allies will join hands irrespective of who wins the presidential race in August.

