Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – A group of sex workers from Laikipia has revealed their preferred candidate for the gubernatorial seat.

Speaking during an interview, the sex workers vowed to vote for Joshua Irungu, who joined Ruto’s UDA party in February.

Irungu served as the first governor for Laikipia from 2013 to 2017.

They showered him with praises and revealed that he is a regular client and pays them well.

However, they blasted Irungu’s rival Patrick Mariru, who is also vying for the coveted seat on the UDA ticket, and revealed that he mistreats sex workers.

Mariru allegedly doesn’t pay sex workers after services.

They also said that they won’t vote for current Governor Nderitu Muriithi since he doesn’t support their hustle.

“Muriithi doesn’t buy sex. We will vote for Joshua Irungu,” they said.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.