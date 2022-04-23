Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Starehe MP Charles Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar, is now crying foul after being denied the UDA ticket to defend his seat in the August 9th General Election.

This is after UDA settled on EALA MP Simon Mbugua as its candidate for the Starehe Parliament seat.

Protesting on social media yesterday, Jaguar blasted Deputy President William Ruto-led party, saying the party shortchanged him.

According to Jaguar, the UDA party lacks democracy even as Ruto pretends to uphold democratic ideals.

He noted that the move by the party denies his constituents their democratic right to go to the ballot and choose their leader.

“The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader.”

“The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done,” Njagua said.

The incumbent MP alluded that the purported opinion polls could have been doctored to favor his main competitor, terming the whole exercise as a big scam.

“Could this be an outcome of certificates that started making rounds before nominations? Is democracy at stake here?” he posed.

Jaguar, who officially ditched the Jubilee party and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s party in January, this year hinted at vying as an independent candidate in the coming elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST