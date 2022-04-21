Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – The entire Kenya Kwanza fraternity was yesterday thrown into a spin after Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura was arrested just days after joining Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Mutura was arrested from his City Hall office yesterday afternoon and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road in handcuffs for questioning.

Although the reason for his arrest has not been made public, reports indicate that DCI officers raided his office and apprehended him.

Mutura, who had announced that he would not vie for any political seat, shifted his allegiance from Jubilee party to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in April 2022.

He was received by Ruto at his official residence in Karen, where he affirmed that he would work for the party.

“The leaders of Nairobi County led by Speaker Benson Mutura have officially declared that the Hustler Nation is their home and that Kenya Kwanza is the way to a better country. Uchumi Kwanza,” Ruto stated at the time.

Prior to becoming the Speaker in August 2020, Mutura served as Makadara MP in 2013 before losing the seat to ODM’s George Aladwa.

Mutura became the speaker after Beatrice Elachi announced her exit over protracted wrangles with Members of County Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.